Via Susan Sweetin.

Clip here.

Full, unbelievable Senate hearing here:





It will take time for me to find words for this American Moment. (Just got laptop back.)

I think RFK Jr. was brilliant. The trouble is he is speaking to dead people in the Senate. Not just “dumb,” but non contactable. (“dead.”)

Alex Jones’ coverage, some of which I caught last night, was absolutely fantastic.

Link here.

More on all this soon.

Trying To Stay Paywall Free

I’m going to ask for one new paid subscriber per day—only focusing on anybody who has been reading TTB for at least three years, and commenting. If that is you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It’s $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you! 🦆

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.