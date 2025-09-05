The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591's avatar
VICTORIASPANGLER6591
4h

Yes he was talking to possessed people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
4h

Thanks for the clips. It's dismaying what DC has devolved into. Sanders and Warren chief among them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture