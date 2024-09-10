Share this postWe Have No Right To Happinessceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWe Have No Right To HappinessBy C.S. LewisCelia FarberSep 10, 202444Share this postWe Have No Right To Happinessceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23ShareThe Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe44Share this postWe Have No Right To Happinessceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther23SharePrevious
Ironically, the people who claim they have a "right to happiness" are usually the very sort who are keen to deny it to others. Often by their own actions.
There was a movie from 1979 : Kramer vs. Kramer. All about the "right to happiness" of the new liberated woman. Although one assumes that no one had forced these women into marriage to begin with. The price of their supposed happiness was the misery of other people close to them.
Happiness is not a right. It's a state of being and the result of an awake mind. A right suggests that some higher power, other than God, grants us that right and just as easily they can take it away. In other words, powers like government have NO right to exist.