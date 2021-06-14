"We Have To Stop It" The Fuellmich/McCullough Interview That Broke The Sound Barrier
Dr. Peter McCullough Concedes Covid-19 Is Multi-Event Bio-Terrorism
”If you said this is all a Gates Foundation program to reduce the population, it’s fitting very well with that hypothesis, right? The first wave was to kill the old people by the respiratory infection, the second wave is to take the survivors and target the young people and sterilize them.”
“If you notice the messaging in the country, in the United State…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.