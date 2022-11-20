What a brilliant and majestic conversation, between C.J. Hopkins and Catherine Austin Fitts, about what we are living through.
As one who believes conversation is an under-rated art form, all I can say is that listening to this, I was struck.
Stricken.
I wanted everybody in the world to hear this conversation, right now. And I wondered how I missed…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.