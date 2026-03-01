We Have Tried This Before: Feeling Cleansed By Way Of Condemnation. It's Addictive, Hence Candace Owens' Spectacular Ascent. But What If Dostoyevsky Was Right, And There Is No Isolated Sin?Well, Then There is No "Media," First Of All. Media Is But A Secular, Cheap, Fallen And Fake "Church" That Feeds Us The Sins Of Others, So That We Never Have To Feel Our Own. I Agree With You Fyodor. Celia FarberMar 01, 202638413Share38413SharePrevious
Humm…not so sure about this one. As individuals we are in fact “responsible for our sins”. I was raised in the Catholic faith, and I am quite familiar with the idea of “original sin” and the concept of “sin” in general. I never really bought any of that “sin” crap. Sure people do bad things on various degrees and levels, but should they be labeled as “sinners”? Sin to me is term associated with religions, (mostly organized ones) which has filtered down into our modern vernacular.
As far as “being responsible for the sins of the collective”, because we have “sinned” ourselves, I am not really buying what y’all are selling here.
At this point in our collective journey we are ALL responsible for raising the energy and vibe of the collective though loving kindness, compassion, and respect towards our fellow travelers.
I disagree.
This argument by Dostoyevsky sounds gnostic to me. Anti-Christian. Very subtly so, like most gnosticism is anti-Christian.