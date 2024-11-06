Listen here. “We are winning the culture war!”

“They love Donald Trump, because nobody loved them.”

—Tucker Carlson

Blue wall collapsing.

I’m sitting up in bed with all the cats—Rafa and Alex are eating potato chips.

It’s 1 am here. I’m going to try to stay awake a few more hours, and my son and his friend are coming over after their poker game. (Hence the potato chips.)

The Dem Industrial Cheating is happening on a fairly shocking scale—from “planned power outages” to gas leaks to malfunctioning machines, and closed polls. Yet I can’t bring myself to take this very seriously. It’s just the last gasps of a dying beast.

The best coverage I am aware of is Owen Shroyer, at www.Infowars.com—railing against the cheating, and describing it, hilariously.

Please don’t lose sight of how funny it all is.

I think: They’re going to cheat, and cheat and cheat some more, in the name of “saving democracy.” It is simply not in their nature to refrain from anything dastardly—but it still won’t put much of a dent in the MAGA/MAHA victory.

About Not Voting—And the idea that all of MAGA is an illusion, Trump a conman, and all elections are humiliation rituals in which one agrees to be subservient.

I get it—and I have an answer.

Earlier tonight I listened to the best conversation I have heard in defense of non voting, over at Terrain Theory Podcast, linked here. It’s one of my favorite podcasts anyway, but I really liked how Ben and Mike handled the non voting subject—and the interesting history they included.

That said, I don’t think the election today is an “election,” per se. I don’t think that’s what this play is about.

It’s way more than that—it’s the crest of a monumental and existential culture war, that kicked off in 2016, with the publication by Wikileaks of The DNC Files and The Podesta Files. This culture war swept absolutely everything into itself, it insisted on expressing ITSELF, and no election, no simple politician, and no “outcome” can change it.

From Pizzagate to the Covid holocaust, from Trump Derangement Syndrome, to Jan 6, to the 2020 steal, to The Real Anthony Fauci, to MAHA—it’s been a thoroughly insane, psychedelic, impossible to believe, and ultimately redemptive 8 years, for us all.

And now, as is stated so perfectly in this clip—I concur wholeheartedly: We have won the culture war.

This is not a mere “election” and Trump is not so much a politician as a lighting rod for a vast eruption of Americana—of hundreds of millions of people all breaking a trauma bond, together. Sick to death of being told we’re bad, we’re evil, we’re crazy, we’re wrong—and all these accusations only intensify as we are proven correct. We’re abused and bullied by people with no interest in facts at all—driven by mass demonic possession.

We are all part of this gigantic cultural catharsis, metamorphosis, and wave, that ends with the casting off of abuse mass media chains, and a whole lot of “friends” too. In all of this, the reward for us is that we got to find ourselves, we got to stand up, and stop being subservient, to the neighbors, the colleagues, the “friends” on Facebook—the baker, the butcher and the candlestick maker.

We stopped taking it, stopped, finally, feeling so ashamed and guilty for not being on board with evident psychosis, murder, and destruction.

I place the emphasis squarely on all of us.

Everybody who has, in this life, been dismissed, scapegoated, insulted, rejected, put down, fired, sneered at, or perhaps had their very life threatened.

We all know what we were fighting—it was a very distinct, lethal spirit, an evil spirit. It wanted to hurt people. It wanted to hurt us. It did hurt us, and starting in 2021, it began to kill people, on a massive scale.

That’s also the “culture” war—don’t forget that Stephen Colbert dressed up as a needle, and danced around, with a dozen other dressed up dancing needles. We have actually lived through these things—they really happened.

The landslide win for Trump, inevitable, I believe, is really a landslide win against the very spirit of bullying; It just comes wrapped up in a massive drama about what is pretending to be an election. It’s an epic play about the timeless struggle against oppression, large and small. A play about snobbery and cruelty.

This “election” is about the solidarity and communion of all the bullied, targeted, maligned masses not only in the US but all over the world. That’s who wants Trump to win, despite all his betrayals. I have come to believe he will help RFK Jr. slay the Pharma/Vaccine behemoth.

I see it as inevitable.

I see this “election” as being all about things that don’t appear on ballots: Countering trauma based mind control, abuse, condescension, and above all, snobbery.

People use Donald Trump to do all that. But it’s not really ‘about’ him—who he is or is not, why to “trust” him or not.

Nobody needs to “trust” him; Rather, with his help, the media has been fully exposed, as psychopathic propagandists, and he proved, as did RFK Jr., that every punch from bully media converts to a secret language, comes back as popularity and appreciation.

Please hear what I am saying: I’m saying please consider that we are all part of a wave, we are not individuals, we are all flowing into this whole thing, together, and we need not be so phobic or brittle about any one figure.

We know what it’s about. And we have already won.

Even if Trump keeps not one single promise.

The genie is out of the bottle, and never going back in.

The media will never recover. It is a completely different world—and I maintain that it will be our world, but not if we surrender our power to a mere “election,” or any adored figure.



Earlier today, Eric Trump posted this:

Clip here.

Watching the crowds, the MAGA crowds, in video after video, I felt moved.

Millions of people who love their country, who want to live in dignity again, after being ritually humiliated, degraded, and deprived of all forms of life and liberty for decades.

A love story, a romantic would say;

A great humbug a cynic would say. A swindle.

“Can’t you see he is one of them?” They say.

I have an answer to that—it misses the point.



”Can’t you see I am not looking at him, but at them?”

Nobody will ever be right, or wrong, about all of these interpretations of the Trump Phenomenon.

But at least we are having an experience of mass expression outside of, in spite of, and in direct conflict with, the loathsome Media. And that actually does mean that to a great extent, we are still “free,” at some level, or rather, it’s very hard to quash a mass, mass, mass movement of people stampeding for what they think is freedom—regardless of whether it is obtainable or not.

Here’s Eric speaking at the last rally, in Michigan, at 2 am.

Seven rallies in 36 hours.

To my point—

TIME Magazine, in 1957 (if you can believe it:)

The Man of The Year, 1957, was no one man—it was the movement itself, the freedom fighters.

MAGA people fight for freedom every day! Is that less…because Trump is not this or not that?

I say no. It’s still incredible.

Clip here.

Bullhead City, Arizona, polls down.