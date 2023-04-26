We Never Heard About The 18 Year Old Boy Who Died In A 2016 'Linchpin' Sex Change Study: They Took Part Of His Bowel To Create A "Neo-Vagina."
The Normalization And Admiration Of Genital Butchery Of Children As An Act Of "Courage" Is The Present Outpost of Horror (But They Will Out-Do It)
Article by Mia Ashton, linked here.
“A 2016 medical article documenting the tragic death of one of the participants in the linchpin Dutch study upon which the entire child sex change experiment is based indicates that puberty suppression was to blame for the young person’s death.
The case is that of an 18-year-old trans-identified male whose puberty was b…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.