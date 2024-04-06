Share this postWe Will Meet On Zoom Tomorrow, April 6, At 1 PM EDTceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWe Will Meet On Zoom Tomorrow, April 6, At 1 PM EDTLink Will Go Out Tomorrow MorningCelia FarberApr 06, 202419Share this postWe Will Meet On Zoom Tomorrow, April 6, At 1 PM EDTceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareLong day.How’s everybody hanging in there? 19Share this postWe Will Meet On Zoom Tomorrow, April 6, At 1 PM EDTceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6SharePrevious
I used to carry a picture of two baby goats and then ask people if they want to see a picture of my kids.
I have peace like a river Celia. It is well with my soul.