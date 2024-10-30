Share this postWeather Attack On Spain? At Least 95 Dead, Many More Missing, In "Unfathomable" Rainfall In Valencia—A YEAR'S Worth Of Rain In Hoursceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWeather Attack On Spain? At Least 95 Dead, Many More Missing, In "Unfathomable" Rainfall In Valencia—A YEAR'S Worth Of Rain In Hours Spain's National Weather Service Called The Rainfall "Extraordinary." Celia FarberOct 30, 2024156Share this postWeather Attack On Spain? At Least 95 Dead, Many More Missing, In "Unfathomable" Rainfall In Valencia—A YEAR'S Worth Of Rain In Hoursceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9227ShareFootage here.Footage Here and here.Is this anti-semitic or just a paranoid conspiracy theory, or both, or neither?156Share this postWeather Attack On Spain? At Least 95 Dead, Many More Missing, In "Unfathomable" Rainfall In Valencia—A YEAR'S Worth Of Rain In Hoursceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9227SharePreviousNext
This is Santa Rosa and Paradise and Lahaina and Hurricanes Helene and Milton all over again all over the word. These attacks are controlled, coordinated and quite intentional. It is plain as day to see.
“Horrific Climate Change “ they would have you to believe.
I would say this particular weather behaviour is most certainly man made. The rest not so much.