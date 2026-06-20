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Susan's avatar
Susan
1d

Congratulations!!! What a beautiful story!!

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
1dEdited

What exquisitely uplifting news, Celia!! Congratulations to you, Paula, and Jeremy!! 🎉🐣🎈 June 17 would have been my beloved grandma's 101st birthday, so it is a very dear date to me.

Here is one of my favorite baby poems by my favorite poet.

"Night Feed"

by Eavan Boland

This is dawn.

Believe me

This is your season, little daughter.

The moment daisies open,

The hour mercurial rainwater

Makes a mirror for sparrows.

It’s time we drowned our sorrows.

I tiptoe in.

I lift you up

Wriggling

In your rosy, zipped sleeper.

Yes, this is the hour

For the early bird and me

When finder is keeper.

I crook the bottle.

How your suckle!

This is the best I can be,

Housewife

To this nursery

Where you hold on,

Dear life.

A silt of milk.

The last suck.

And now your eyes are open,

Birth-coloured and offended.

Earth wakes.

You go back to sleep.

The feed is ended.

Worms turn.

The stars go in.

Even the moon is losing face.

Poplars stilt for dawn

And we begin

The long fall from grace.

I tuck you in.

[https://poetryinternationalonline.com/night-feed/]

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