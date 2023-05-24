WH ESCALATES WW3: Biden Pledges F16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine; Ukraine: "We Must Destroy Russia From The Skies." Russia: "Colossal Risk."
RFK Jr: "We were tricked. This is not a humanitarian war."
You simply can’t believe your eyes or ears.
This deranged monster Joe Biden is 100% disinterested in the will of the American people, and seems to be leading us into armageddon.
We don’t even know if there is one of him or two of him, and we don’t know what he is. He strikes me as what they would roll out as the first post-human Zombie “President,” t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.