



I’ve written three versions of the same piece, trying to give an account of the last few weeks, and days. Now I’m starting a fourth.

I have gone through something that does not deserve (in these times) to call attention to itself, but it was brutal.

Can any of us who are not in bombed, shelled parts of the world earn the right to use words like this?

(That’s why I keep shelving the pieces and starting over.)

I want to at least say something, something simple. Like:

“I’m ok. Please forgive me. No time to explain. Regular content will resume after April 30.”

And then the story of the last few weeks starts pouring forth—three versions so far.

This time I am cutting it off right here.

Well—soon.

I can’t even say, yet, where I am, or what happened that was so nerve shattering.

Why April 30?

A very massive work project deadline—

Lest I sound like I’m seeking sympathy for whatever this is I’m referring to, I’m not.

I owe God nothing but gratitude.

And I owe a fleet of angels who helped me these last days and weeks another kind of gratitude that feels near painful.

Sometimes “stress” re-arranges, implodes rather, your entire personality, taking out appetite, language—everything.

When the buckle snaps, you want everybody to understand, why you were so awful, so absent, so silent.

You want to describe the inside of that whale.

But it will have to wait.

I have missed you all, and look forward to being in communication again, on this melted Dalí clock, such as it is.

How it happened is a mystery, but after defeating Sasquatch (with angels)—apartment emptied, storage units, etc—I made it back to Spain.

If I can find a way to write about this final death battle with all my possessions, (aka Sasquatch) in two states, about the NYC apartment ordeals, and make it universal, I will.

The two posts I didn’t post were about: Leaving NY again, not being able to say goodbye to anybody— a lamentation about “stuff,” and trauma, but above all, about separation, and trauma.

You can actually sever from stress, and become a balloon over your own body. That’s partly what those pieces were about: When something is impossible and also necessary and imminent.

When you have to confront your “things” like a monster, like a Sasquatch, and you finally start throwing everything into a heavy duty garbage bag, in terror. It’s a spiritual battle—the battle with objects that imprison you.

I ate two oysters one day, four the next. Was it grief? Stress?

No, I actually had no time for more than two oysters, then four, from a can.

I believe I have lost all my friends, as I will never, ever be able to “explain” or describe it. I also know this is how I behave when I have to say goodbye. I can’t handle goodbyes, at all.

So I left without saying goodbye to anybody.

Hijacked by some strange frequency, seeming to be against me, and emanating from my own mind.

Time was not “time,” it was something else. There actually truly really , maybe for the first time in my life, was no time.

Time stopped being time, became rigid, cracked apart.

Ok granted, I took about 2 weeks, one in earnest, to do what normal people devote up to a year to. I couldn’t get more time off—

I told friends I was “blue with stress” and to please forgive me —it went on for weeks. It felt like purgatory, like punishment, for the accumulation of objects and documents, over decades, never dealt with.

The Swedes call it “death cleaning.” You deal with

every

last

object.

Death, the Swedes have discovered, is easy after this.

Because your endless objects do not follow you.

But we did it.

My fleet of angels worked in shifts, stayed overnight, lugged boxes, drove boxes off in the middle of the night, fielded difficult subletters—you name it. Had they left me I would have perished.

My sister even managed to produce a bottle of bubbly with sparkling blue label in the car to the airport, driven by angel Scott. We didn’t open it, (nobody drinks) but it was the perfect way to elevate the moment, in the style of how we used to do things when our mother came and went across the Atlantic.

Arrived 2.15 hrs before departure. (!)

I normally have airport stories for you. This time only a broken thumb running to my connecting flight from Lisbon.

Then, the apparition, in Málaga.

I looked up and there they were:

My 7 months pregnant daughter in law, and my son, smiling at me.

The image I held in my mind all that time, to find the strength.

Do I mean to say this is my whale story?

Looks like I told it after all.

(Only people who struggle mightily with objects and time management will understand.)

Now I must work on the project deadline, non stop, through April 30; I will return to publishing in the first days of May.

Stay serene on the melted Dalí clock; It’s not you.

Remember: You are perfectly sane.