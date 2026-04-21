The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Christiana's avatar
Christiana
13h

I was praying for you today and you wrote. I am thankful for I was worried. The world is much better with you around Celia. Blessings to you and thanks to God.

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David G Fink's avatar
David G Fink
13h

Wishing you well, Celia. I struggle with objects and time management. The “Forever Always” weighs heavily — literally and metaphorically. It must be addressed but there’s always something better to do. But the time is right now. It has to be dealt with. So, it’s possible to let go of a lifetime of . . . things?

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