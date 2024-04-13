My friend Chris sent me (reminded me of) this article I wrote in 2016 about the two white Broncos—and the real story of the “iconic Bronco chase.”
The Actual Story—No Chase, and It Was Not OJ’s Car, Nor Was He Driving
Al Cowlings was in fact driving OJ Simpson to Nicole’s grave, where O.J. had planned to shoot himself in the head with a gun. He changed his mind.
So AC drove him home, where he surrendered to arrest.
The afterlife of the famous Bronco is quite an absurd story, documented here.
Last 4 hours: I’ve been reviewing O.J. Simpson documentaries, and interviews, (new and old) instead of going to sleep. It is now 3:41 am.
I’m going to post three clips, without giving you any of my own conclusions except this one:
The ultimate trick is that you were induced to make it a matter of enormous importance whether “OJ did it.” You were told this was the thing—the only thing.
One spotlight on that, but no interest in the back story. Except for “jealousy,” “glamour,” “fame,” etc.
One very big name always gets omitted, and it’s been that way for 30 years.
This documentary has heavy handed production values, lots of effects, and even AI, but also some important information.
This whole story is way bigger, way darker, and way scarier than we were led to believe.
The Mob?
I trust Chris Todd, and he makes a very compelling case for certain crime families. They were all invoved.
Now it starts to make sense.
Who was Bill Wasz? Why Was Nobody Interested In His Stunning Story?
"This whole story is way bigger, way darker, and way scarier than we were led to believe."
I used to think O.J. did it.. I used to think that Charles Manson, Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten, and Patricia Krenwinkel were all guilty in the earlier circus trial. I also used to think that Eric and Kyle Menendez murdered their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez when the brothers were finally found guilty -- after 3 circus trials!
What made me change my mind about O.J., Charles Manson et al., and the brothers Eric and Kyle Menendez were numerous connections of the various murder victims and their families to clandestine services/military intelligence.
Nicole Brown Simpson's father Lou Brown was military intelligence. Nicole's next door neighbor was Carl Colby son of former CIA Director.
Like Lou Brown, Paul Tate (the father of actress Sharon Tate) was also military intelligence. Nicole Brown Simpson's next door neighbor who testified at the O.J. Simpson circus trial was Carl Colby, the son of CIA Director William Egan Colby. (Note: In 1996, William Egan Colby went missing for 5 days and was then found DEAD. Proof that even former CIA heads get whacked once in a while.) William Egan Colby also had a daughter who died young, like Lou Brown's daughter Nicole was murdered young, like Paul Tate's daughter Sharon was bayonetted very young, and like the O.J. circus trial reporter Dominic Dunne's daughter Dominique Dunne was also murdered young ... strangled at age 23.
The 4 fathers could have started a Dead Daughters Club! And invited garrotted JonBenét Ramsey's father to join too!!
Most know well that O.J. was spokesperson for Hertz rental cars for many years and was featured in their TV commercials. "Although Simpson appeared less often in Hertz commercials by the late 1980s, his relationship with the company continued."
What I never knew was that one of the various jobs which murder victim Jose Menendez held was as a financial controller at Hertz around 1980 when O.J. was doing Hertz commercials. Later in 1989, when Nicole was about to divorce O.J. in 1989, her father and mother, Lou and Juditha Brown, persuaded Nicole to reconcile instead of following through with the divorce.
Soon thereafter the Browns got a lucrative Hertz rentacar business at a very exclusive hotel chain. "However, Brown dropped the charges after her parents allegedly encouraged her to reconcile with Simpson, as Simpson provided her father Louis with the opportunity to invest in a lucrative Hertz car rental facility at The Ritz Carlton at Monarch Bay, California, which was financially beneficial for the Brown family.[24]"
Reportedly O.J. Simpson was going to "travel to Chicago to meet with Hertz executives and clients on the night of the Brown-Goldman murder.[98]
Was the Hertz franchise at the Ritz Carlton some sort of reward for persuading their daughter Nicole Brown to stay in the marriage with O.J.?
** One has to wonder about families involved in military intelligence/clandestine services: Do these parents essentially pimp out their daughters in some sort of a cultic pattern for nefarious purposes, only to have their daughters end up slain in a double-cross? **
🍃🌸🍃Not sure if you are literally asking for a working definition of PsyOp.... as it sounds to me that you do know, based on your statement: 'The ultimate trick is that you were induced to make it a matter of enormous importance whether “OJ did it.” You were told this was the thing—the only thing.' Your use of it is consistent with MWebster:
: military operations usually aimed at influencing the enemy's state of mind through noncombative means (such as distribution of leaflets)
also, psyop singular : a single such operation
2
: government use of a person or phenomenon to influence a population's opinions and attitudes
also, psyop singular : a person or thing so used Sadly, it seems that their implementation/use has increased exponentially... On a lighter note, I was touched to hear Judy Mikovits refer to you and your work in her conversation with Mike Adams, Yeah Celia! https://www.brighteon.com/b867ee90-8805-4123-b0db-f996db5cab96
Perhaps at some point my work schedule will not be in conflict with your Zoom gatherings. Until then I continue to honor you from afar.
...still don't know if you received (via this page) the photos & article i sent you on Mountain Goats... i had tried to paste the photos, but 'it' would not allow that!
Safe home, Be well, Be Celia 🍃🌸🍃