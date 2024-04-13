My friend Chris sent me (reminded me of) this article I wrote in 2016 about the two white Broncos—and the real story of the “iconic Bronco chase.”

The Actual Story—No Chase, and It Was Not OJ’s Car, Nor Was He Driving

Al Cowlings was in fact driving OJ Simpson to Nicole’s grave, where O.J. had planned to shoot himself in the head with a gun. He changed his mind.

So AC drove him home, where he surrendered to arrest.

The afterlife of the famous Bronco is quite an absurd story, documented here.

(I’ve relocated, and spent most of the day packing and in transit.)

Last 4 hours: I’ve been reviewing O.J. Simpson documentaries, and interviews, (new and old) instead of going to sleep. It is now 3:41 am.

I’m going to post three clips, without giving you any of my own conclusions except this one:



The ultimate trick is that you were induced to make it a matter of enormous importance whether “OJ did it.” You were told this was the thing—the only thing.

One spotlight on that, but no interest in the back story. Except for “jealousy,” “glamour,” “fame,” etc.

One very big name always gets omitted, and it’s been that way for 30 years.

This documentary has heavy handed production values, lots of effects, and even AI, but also some important information.

This whole story is way bigger, way darker, and way scarier than we were led to believe.





The Mob?



I trust Chris Todd, and he makes a very compelling case for certain crime families. They were all invoved.

Now it starts to make sense.

Who was Bill Wasz? Why Was Nobody Interested In His Stunning Story?

