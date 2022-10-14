What Happens To Kids Who Are Subject To This Kind Of Conditioning About Gun Violence and School?
And Why Is Is So Hard To Keep Automatic Weapons From Entering Schools?
These are the kinds of ads “Sandy Hook Promise” with its countless millions, produces. I consider it child abuse.
First a Covid ad for kids, in which everybody inexplicably lacks…legs, and necks, and other body parts.
(From a series of propaganda reels co-produced by Celia Farber and Jamie Dlux.)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.