The Truth Barrier
What Have They Done?
Celia Farber
May 18, 2025
Clip here.
You know what, go read the lyrics of “Sympathy for the Devil”. Who made sure Pilate washed his hands and sealed Jesus’ fate? Who killed the Tsar while Anastasia screamed in vain? Who killed the Kennedys?
I don’t think it was you and me. I think that I know who did all of that now.
The last harrowing clip says "Gaza is an experiment." That's exactly what I wrote that the Trump "peace" tour is ultimately gestating, albeit in concert with a different faction of Jewish Power, no longer the neocon Zionist one.
To paraphrase: "Gaza will become one grand Aladdin / Unit 8200 laboratory to fully test-market a worldwide surveillance digital ID control grid. Whether it’s new-fangled war weaponry or a security state apparatus, Palestine has long served as a live research data gathering center."
Trump is hoodwinking us into an Abraham Accords 2.0
Jews 100% control Trump, just increasingly not by the unhinged neocon Zionist wing.
Beware the dark BlackRock financier technate.
