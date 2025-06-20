Share this postThe Truth BarrierWhat I Think NowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat I Think NowBased On Instinct/Feeling--2-3 DaysCelia FarberJun 20, 202575Share this postThe Truth BarrierWhat I Think NowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore682ShareTrump won’t do it. 75Share this postThe Truth BarrierWhat I Think NowCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore682SharePrevious
I think Trump's central feature is changing his mind, the sudden pivot/reversal thing. His "guess again," constant hedge feature. I'm not speaking of any kind of Road to Damascus moment.
This FINK feature of his is now my favorite feature, which I am keeping an eye on.
Hugs and kisses from New England if your thought comes true. But it isn't up to Trump is it? Not really. He's the puppet, remember? And yet he's saying, maybe he will and maybe he won't. He says nobody knows what I'll do, giving the impression this is ALL up to him to do as he pleases one way or the other. Surely we're not so naive as to think one man will decide whether or not to start WWIII.