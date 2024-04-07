The book relies on their correspondences and diaries, so can’t be considered falsified history.
Thank you to Father Zosimas, for lending me this heart-awakening, heartbreaking book.
I’m already stunned.
For more, go to www.Romanovs.eu
Got the book soon after it came out. Beautiful, moving. Romanovs have been beatified in Russian Orthodox Church, I think. I may just learn Cyrillic one of these days, considering the Russian folks, people and material I'm currently watching, reading. First thing that affected me deeply was the 1971 film, Nicholas & Alexandra, which our parents took us to see. Watch for free: https://archive.org/details/1971-nicholas-and-alexandra
Later read Robert K Massie's book, too. This family & their tragedy have always been close to my heart. Happy to see them restored to dignified, respected status in Russia today.
Wondering if Russia is a good place for refugees from the absolute insanity and Rothschild/Rockefeller/WEF evil taking over the West.
ROC Easter is later than the RCC's: on May 5.
I'm glad you enjoy it! There's plenty more where that came from. I hope to see you again soon! :)