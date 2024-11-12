One needs to hear the sound of a ringing phone, in my old fashioned opinion.

Then one answers it.

“Hello!”

Friends make sounds.

One does not schedule conversations with friends.

Nothing is wrong with that—but it is not how actual friends communicate. It’s how professionals communicate.

Friends keep no account or accounting of who called who, when, how or why.

Because friends have trust.

Nobody is ever in debt to the other, no such thing exists, since trust displaces debt.

Written expressions of friendship should be personal, not political or historical.

Friends call each other, at random times.

It is possible nobody calls the other one for a very long time.

The main thing is: No guilt ever enters the psychic space between friends.

Anybody who ever passes along any message from any third party that makes you feel unsettled, sad, or confused, is not a friend.

In these charred fields, since the Trump trauma, and the Covid trauma, most of us have few friends left.

Our old friends haunt us like ghosts.



The important work now will be to turn away from the Trauma Circus and become people again.

Trump is by no means a “dictator,” but fascinatingly, devastatingly, and eerily, he is present in every relationship. He decides every relationship’s fate. It’s bizarre, if you think about it. He shatters families he does not know exist. People have now begun to be murdered over him. Nothing will ever be the same because of him.

I think he is a “catalyst” in chemistry.

I have never hated him, but I really hate how life feels after 8 years of him being the determining factor in every single human interaction.

How could something like this even happen?

People vow to spit on their parents’ grave if they voted for him.

Was it worth it?

Maybe a better question: Did anybody have a choice?