As you know I am beginning to attempt breaking down “Monarch” mind control and programming, and my efforts will be intuitive and amateurish at first but bear with me. Sometimes I will just display something and not attempt commentary. Often it “speaks for itself.”

Monarch spotting will be a new feature of this Substack in 2024.

I think it’s important. They demoralization, degradation, inversion—the use of “culture,” “art,” dance, song, graphic art, sound—have all been way underestimated as weapons. In the word “here” linked below this tragic image, you will see two dances linked. The first is this one. I guess it doesn’t require comment. The second one is the WH Christmas choreography, which I can only say…it frightens me. Christmas seems to be one of their chief targets. They’re obsessed with it, and with changing it.

Link here to two “opposite of Christmas” dance numbers at the White House.

Milan Kundera coined the phrase “totalitarian kitsch.” What would we call….this?

What people are saying—these are a few YouTube comments:



”The disturbing part is that this is not the most disturbing thing to come out of the Whitehouse in the last 3 years.”

“To the people who knew normal, I’m sorry it’s gone. To the people who don’t know any better, I’m sorry this is all you will know.”

“It's not about Christmas, it's about sending a message.”

