What Israeli TV Is Saying About Venezuela: The Nation Was An "..Economic And Logistical Lifeline" To Iran and Hezbollah—Detailed Report On What A US Controlled Venezuela Would Mean For Israel
While Outraged Over Rodriguez' "Zionist Tinge" Comment
I have been reviewing some clips from Israeli TV, about Venezuela.
Israel is outraged, of course, over Darcy Rodriguez’ charge that the capture of Maduro and his wife had a “Zionist tinge.”
But if you watch even the first 4 minutes of the report, it methodically blasts Venezuela as the very nation outside the Middle East propping up Iran and Hezbollah.
From the report:
”Israeli and Western intelligence have long warned that Venezuela provided Iran with an economic and logistical lifeline, including oil cooperation, financial channels and sanctions evasion….There have also been serious concerns about Iranian and Hezbollah fundraising and intelligence activity in Latin America.”
The report is not subtle. Its title is: “Venezuela Regime Falls—Iran Next?”
Never a dull moment.
The Zionist monster really is getting out of control. For our Jewish fellow readers, please be assured that Celia's followers are educated enough to know the difference between the neo-con nutcases and decent Jewish (but non-Zionist) people. We love you like we love anyone with a heart and care for our fellow men/women and above all children. Many of the Zio zealots are irreligious or 'Christian' cranks but what they share is an arrogance, a greed, a disregard for the hopes, cares and lives of people around the world. Everything is a commodity, an advantage or a disadvantage to them and their need to dominate and control, to gain a lazy, cheap gain at another's expense. Colonialism was a thing, or should be a thing of the past - today's world needs to be different and multilateral or tomorrow's world will be a nuclear wasteland. I suppose the neo-con/Zionists would be happy, so long as no one else has something of value or joy that doesn't belong to them.
A correction: it's written "Delcy", although it sounds 99% like "Darcy".