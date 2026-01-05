I have been reviewing some clips from Israeli TV, about Venezuela.

Israel is outraged, of course, over Darcy Rodriguez’ charge that the capture of Maduro and his wife had a “Zionist tinge.”

But if you watch even the first 4 minutes of the report, it methodically blasts Venezuela as the very nation outside the Middle East propping up Iran and Hezbollah.



From the report:



”Israeli and Western intelligence have long warned that Venezuela provided Iran with an economic and logistical lifeline, including oil cooperation, financial channels and sanctions evasion….There have also been serious concerns about Iranian and Hezbollah fundraising and intelligence activity in Latin America.”

The report is not subtle. Its title is: “Venezuela Regime Falls—Iran Next?”



Never a dull moment.