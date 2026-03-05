What Phil Giraldi Said Yesterday: An Easy Way To Get Oriented About The War In Iran And Why Everything Feels So Off
Because The Old World Is Being Dismantled And No Structure Holds Anything In Place Anymore--It's Not You
The post I just published about the roots of Zionism is long, wooly, and opens many cans of worms.
I linked to this clip in it, but if you don’t want to slog through it, DO listen to this 23 minute very illuminating conversation:
As usual, his Mozart ring tone goes off, and his cat makes an appearance.
Both reasons to trust him in my book. But also, just his frequency.
Boycott our government, bring it to its knees, No work, school or shopping, then demand, you will abide by our constitutional laws, no more foreign interventions (NONE), absolutely no more foreign aid, absolutely no AIPAC, any of those who had received AIPAC money must resign at the end of their term. Absolutely no Land own by foreigners, No media can be owned by foreign countries. No more military bases outside the US borders and cut back its budget to 1980 at 500 Billion. Then a complete audit for possible further cuts. The government belongs and works for the people, it's not the other way around people, We have aloud this charade to go on for far too long.
Talk about feeling off. This just went down here today:
The Marine Corp Vet's name is Brian McGuinness. He is a firefighter from Raleigh, North Carolina and is running as a Green Party candidate in NC for the US Senate. https://ballotpedia.org/Brian_McGinnis_(North_Carolina)
The Senate Armed Services Sub-Committee (SASC) meeting he interrrupted from the small folding tables allotted to the taxpayers at the back of the ornate and massive room full of US DoD generals and defense contractors set to make billions... with his valid comments.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCZE5coE4bc
From: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/brian-mcginnis-5-things-to-know-about-ex-marine-involved-in-senate-altercation-with-sen-tim-sheehy-101772677967879.html :
- "McGinnis was placed under arrest and transported to George Washington University Hospital, according to Mark Elbourno, a Green Party official who manages McGinnis' Senate campaign. U.S. Capitol Police said McGinnis is facing three counts of assaulting a police officer, three counts of resisting arrest and one count of crowding, obstructing and incommoding — which means he was allegedly blocking an entrance or passageway — for interrupting the committee hearing.
- Elbourno said that he attended the hearing with McGinnis, who works as a firefighter, because they decided to hear the officials out. He claimed that McGinnis urged the Senate to stop funding the war with Iran because he "couldn't take their lies anymore." He asserted that McGinnis did not assault the officers, saying, “He wasn't assaulting anybody. … He just wanted to be heard [and was] speaking loud and clear. He was assaulted, actually. They broke his arm."
I've never attended a US congressional committee hearing. The folks at the Senate Armed Services Committee said that full committee hearings do not allow public comment, but some of the smaller briefings do - armed-services.senate.gov That needs to change now that we have a black eye club president that thinks he is going to annex Canada, Greenland, and control Venezuela, Iran, and Ecuador.