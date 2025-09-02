To continue to a more blunt point in what I wrote here:

Take a standard person who is pro-Israel because they accepted post Oct 7 mass media talking points, decapitated babies and all. What happens to this “support” if they are shown proof they were lied to and manipulated. Now what?

How can anybody known what really happened or did not?

Clip here.

This weekend, I was speaking with two friends in the US, about the Catholic school shooting and shared, with a little trepidation, that I still needed time to determine whether it happened as described.

The verb is to “Dammegard” it.

I told them about the work of Danish investigator Ole Dammegård, (website is LightOnConspiracies.com,) who has over 40 years built a library of jaw dropping research penetrating the ostensibles of mass casualty events, terrorist attacks, etc. Dammegard shows patterns, patterns, patterns, of Masonic Magic in Media (my term.) He says he has not found, for example, a single alleged “terrorist attack” that was real.

Here comes the “I’m not saying” disclaimer: I’m not saying the two children did not die in MN, as described—only that it would take me days to accept as reportable fact that this shooting happened as described.

Another from Forbidden.News: Who Are The Zizians?

Let’s Stop Having Opinions

In a vast MK Ultra media lab, there are no ideological positions other than those that we have accepted to have induced in us. What movie are we watching inside our minds?

How many times can we have strong human moral reactions to things that were induced by propaganda projections before we make the projector itself more of a problem than the audience’s reactions to the movie?



Missiles of synthetic reality aimed and fired at us continually. And we react no different, no less, to that which is false. Reactions don’t even generally dim after things are proven demonstrably false at the tail end of fading ops.

What’s my point?

There is no real need to be pro-this or anti-that;

Pro-reality is what we all aim for. And it’s getting harder by the day.

Ask first: “What really happened?”

If you can’t know, suspend reaction and ideological affinity.

Trying To Stay Paywall Free

I’m going to ask for one new paid subscriber per day—only focusing on anybody who has been reading TTB for at least three years, and commenting. If that is you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It’s $1.25 per week.

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Your donations are crucial and very appreciated.

Thank you! 🦆

You can also support my work by ordering products at Truth Barrier Store.