The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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RosaryKnight
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The words "spider threads that little by little turn into wires and even bars of steel" remind me of a poem I wrote years ago, "Seeking Pleasure, Finding Pain":

Begun in pleasure, vices turn

to pain, and we’re unable

to flee from them: sweet cobwebs

soon become a binding cable.

And when the tyrants are entrenched

we find we can’t endure

the torture of their slavery,

nor the torture of their cure.

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