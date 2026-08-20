“I too am accustomed to suffer for things that people don’t understand or suspect. Between one person and another there are spider threads that little by little turn into wires and even bars of steel. When death separates us the remains are bloody wound in the place of each friend.”
—Federico García Lorca
The words "spider threads that little by little turn into wires and even bars of steel" remind me of a poem I wrote years ago, "Seeking Pleasure, Finding Pain":
Begun in pleasure, vices turn
to pain, and we’re unable
to flee from them: sweet cobwebs
soon become a binding cable.
And when the tyrants are entrenched
we find we can’t endure
the torture of their slavery,
nor the torture of their cure.