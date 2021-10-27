What They Said: Elias Canetti
Once again, now more than ever, Canetti's masterpiece "Crowds and Power" is essential reading for the Covid Age, as prophetic as 1984
“The mask is distinguished from all other end-states of transformation by its rigidity. In place of the varying and continuous movement of the face it presents the exact opposite: a perfect fixity and sameness. Man’s perpetual readiness for transformation is clearly expressed in the mobility of his face. The play of his features is far richer and more v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.