What They Said: Leonard Cohen"Look, there is this flood I have been talking about for twenty years now..." Celia FarberSep 19, 202591487Share91487SharePreviousNext
Thank you! IMO, Leonard Cohen is just as Nobel-worthy as Bob Dylan. For me, Bob Dylan's songs - and he says he just churns them out as they pop into his head, for the most part - are very up front. Leonard Cohen's songs - he said he takes years and years to write some of them - are more layered. Both beautiful. Cohen was, I think, right about everything.
Side note - I do think both sing their songs better than anyone else, and I really dislike hearing Hallelujah sung like a dirge.
So do I get this accurately that Cohen was to have said this back in 1992?
Then I’d really wonder what he would be saying in 2025 if he were still around ? 🤔