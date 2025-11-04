“I just want to say, I feel good about the Republican Party. I feel good about where we’re going as a nation. We’re killing all the right people and we’re cutting your taxes.” (Laughs.)
“Trump is my favorite President. We’ve run out of bombs. We didn’t run out of bombs in World War 2!” (Laughs.)
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If this man had said the same thing as a private citizen, he’d be locked up as a psychopath.
Think about it? We are killing the right people—and we’re cutting your taxes.
‘Cutting’ another violent word.
And he’s assuming we are all like him and that as long as we save money, the killing is ok.
How is this mentally ill man not locked up?
I feel like I’m watching Silence of the Lambs 2.0.
it's difficult to imagine a more repulsive creature.