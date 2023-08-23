WHAT THEY SAID: Nabokov on Freud; "I Think He's Crude. I think He's Medieval..And I Don't Want An Elderly Gentleman From Vienna With An Umbrella Inflicting His Dreams Upon Me."
This is part of a series I’m developing that aims to counter-act the cultural, spiritual, literary, and biological genocide of the Woke/Covid epoch. I believe that language is at the battlefront of the erasure.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.