What They Said: Peter Deunov"Everyone Should Forgive Their Brother And Have Complete Repentance For What They Have Done."Celia FarberJul 20, 202653414SharePeter Deunov Wikipedia page here.(Never heard of him before.)53414SharePrevious
Steiner warned of the evil uses of vaccines a century ago
"No Single Organization or Movement has contributed so many components to the New Age Movement as the Theosophical Society. Helena Petrovna Blavatsky (1831–1891), founder of the Theosophical Society, proposed a sweeping reinterpretation of religion, humanity, and reality itself. https://wilhelmlamb.substack.com/p/architects-of-globalism-helena-blavatsky