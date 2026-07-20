The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Robert Bennett's avatar
Robert Bennett
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Steiner warned of the evil uses of vaccines a century ago

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Doreen
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"No Single Organization or Movement has contributed so many components to the New Age Movement as the Theosophical Society. Helena Petrovna Blavatsky (1831–1891), founder of the Theosophical Society, proposed a sweeping reinterpretation of religion, humanity, and reality itself. https://wilhelmlamb.substack.com/p/architects-of-globalism-helena-blavatsky

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