I’ve been accused, naturally, and mostly off-site, (emails, in one case a face to face encounter) of distorting the visage, intent, and esprit of Israel, with my coverage.

There have been people here arguing that Gaza is a PSY OP.

Yes, seriously.

That the deaths are exaggerated, that many of the bodies are “clearly fake.” Staged. or AI generated.

Many Israeli accounts are insisting the famine is fake—a position also taken by Bari Weiss’ well funded propaganda outlet, The Free Press.

At one point, I spent a day researching how exactly Gaza deaths are certified. The screenshot below covers enough bases, for the time being, to dismiss this straw man argument. (MoH is the Gaza Ministry of Health.) The only real reason for questionable death count is that a great many bodies are buried under the rubble. A few sites have listed the names and ages of all the dead.



Link here.



But instead of battling straw men and red herrings, why not go to the source, document the side I stand accused of misunderstanding and distorting?

Let’s do that.

One thing one can not accuse Israelis of is speaking in euphemism, or what Orwell called “political language.” When they speak, you understand what they mean to say.



I’ve gathered these quotes from this source.

Here you can view quotes organized by person.

For anybody still feeling they lack evidence:

Link here.

Link here.

Link here.

I can’t bring myself to post images of bleeding, screaming children, this time. It has no effect on those in trance, who “support Israel” and insist anti-semitism is the great plague of our time.

You can see the X addresses above. You can see anything you choose to see. Nobody is worried about it—what you will see. There is no attempt to hide it. The chart above demonstrates how carefully sinners are being tracked and charted, by the GHF.

I just listened to an interview in which Max Blumenthal covers the fracturing of America’s support for Israel, and the Epstein fracturing of the Trump base.

Link to interview HERE.

[IDF propaganda leaflets dropped over Gaza, can be seen here.]

