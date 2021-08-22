A while back, Füllmich and others were observing that Fauci and Gates were being thrown under the bus. I thought not because to do so would spell the end of globalist ambitions. But maybe they flirted with the process, or started, then stopped it? They were losing control and slipped up? Blinked, fluffed, choked. Now things are coming undone everywhere …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.