Share this postThe Truth BarrierWhat They Said: Virginia WolfCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhat They Said: Virginia Wolf"Stay Alive With Joy"Celia FarberDec 24, 202417Share this postThe Truth BarrierWhat They Said: Virginia WolfCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore141Share17Share this postThe Truth BarrierWhat They Said: Virginia WolfCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore141SharePreviousNext
And then she killed herself.
Love that.. it’s hard when life is tough not to feel hopeless but we have to change our thoughts through gratitude for even the smallest things. Everything is a lesson and a gift and then you realised that whatever happened was worth it. It brings us to who we are today, more learned, more emotional, more scope of understanding and knowing it had worth… Happy Christmas C and everyone here 🎄😍