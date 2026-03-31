What They Said: Yevgeny YevtushenkoCelia FarberMar 31, 202659264Share“Only when the sense of the pain of others begins does man begin.”—Yevgeny Yevtushenko59264SharePrevious
"No people are uninteresting."
—Yevgeny Yevtushenko
I was always a bit suspect of Yevtushenko until I actually met him and had a chance to spend some time with him. He taught at Queens College in the 1990s, where I've been teaching since 1990. One of our colleagues used to organize multi-lingual poetry readings involving students and faculty and they were truly fantastic as, in many cases, it put the multilingual students who might have had some issues with their English, in the driver's seat, so to speak. And they would talk about the poems and the language and the cultures and countries they were from with great knowledge and ease. Yevtushenko was always a great hit since, like most Russians, he really read his poetry with enormous gusto and feeling. I soon also noticed that he listened, and there are few things more important...