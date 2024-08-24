I’m sorry. There is a difference.

Watch this all the way through.

Then tell me: What did we just watch?

https://x.com/Wordofbeak/status/1827098841532821921

Clade X, brought to you by Johns Hopkins School of “Public Health.”

These people defy categorization—they’re impossible to describe. They are the biggest problem humanity faces.

I am working on a series about “Public Health,” and have found one person, who understands what it is. He’s an Indian economist. I will introduce him, and his arguments, very soon.

He casts “Public Health” in a new light.