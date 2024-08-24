What Was Clade X? Dark Winter? Atlantic Storm? This Is How Evil The Opposition Forces Are: A Reminder To Never Equivocate Between "Public Health" Davos Democrats And MAGA
It's Fashionable To Say: "There Is No Difference." YES THERE IS
I’m sorry. There is a difference.
Watch this all the way through.
Then tell me: What did we just watch?
https://x.com/Wordofbeak/status/1827098841532821921
Clade X, brought to you by Johns Hopkins School of “Public Health.”
These people defy categorization—they’re impossible to describe. They are the biggest problem humanity faces.
I am working on a series about “Public Health,” and have found one person, who understands what it is. He’s an Indian economist. I will introduce him, and his arguments, very soon.
He casts “Public Health” in a new light.
The carefully constructed WEF's New World Order 'DEPOPULATION Plan' is on its designated course?
I have learned to assume the impossibly speedy introduction of "SAFE & EFFECTIVE" DEADLY injections (Vaccines?) was, at best, ineffective under all circumstances. Far more dangerous than abstaining from the gene altering, natural immunity destroying, depopulating mRNA jabs.
At best, vax recipients gain a psychological belief that they were protected. In reality, they were allowing an unproven toxin into their system which has a myriad of consequences, none of which I believe combats a virus! I call this genetic modification! 'Life Expectancy' reduces with every jab.
These consequences are borne out of diminishing natural human immunity to all illnesses and diseases. Allowing easy access of almost every disease to attack our damaged immune systems.
Why have the FDA mysteriously granted 'Full Approval' for the useless but highly dangerous Covid Vax? These deadly C19 injections, which they pretend are vaccines, have now, (in spite of Big Pharma, in collusion with the FDA, media, etc, previously hiding the existence of other effective proven anti-viral medicines) given 'FULL APPROVAL' to these incredibly dangerous, unreliable and ineffective injections?
This is bizarre because in 1976 the FDA removed (BANNED) a previous Experimental injection, for Swine Flu, because around 50 +/- US Service personnel died after taking that injection.
The current deadly injections have killed and maimed MILLIONS but the FDA have mysteriously 'Approved' the depopulating concoction. What could be their motivation?
Ivermectin and other proven anti-virus medicines work - pretend vaccines can kill you and are useless. No more dangerous, unproven mRNA injections until Big Pharma relinquish ZERO LIABILITY!
I believe 'new' mRNA injections for MoneyPox probably comes from the same vat as the deadly but ineffective Covid crap? It will continue the same predetermined course of depopulation.
We all now ignore the obsolete WHO, the CORRUPT UN , WEF, their New World Order and any other pseudo organisation trying to control us and remove our rights to freedom, autonomy and free speech. We now distrust the media, press, Big Pharma, the medical profession and our governments!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) I'll live longer without corrupt medical intervention!
If Covid was a book, it would belong in the science fiction/horror/fantasy section. Someone decided to shelve it in the non fiction aisle.