Closing days of the book I am writing for and with Dr. James Thorp, I tackled, this evening, the persona, the figure, the puppet, the vaccine “brand ambassador” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who kicked off—as you know—a mass die off event of American babies at every stage of gestation, and after birth.

Once they branded the shots as “safe and effective” in pregnancy, they were able to psychologically roll in and colonize the whole world.

Naturally, Walensky came from the AIDS cabal.

I listened to this exchange between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Walensky, and felt the familiar despair of watching corporate public health murderers wriggle free because they do not recognize language. Rather, they deploy their own. They answer something not asked. They answer concrete questions about mass death with goal-post moving deflections about how great their apparatus is.

This is the stuff of very advanced narcissists. Or maybe “public health officials” are their own category of narcissists. (Presumptuous, false, no soul, no empathy, very busy cleaning up the world if all that lives.)

Still, I don’t know how to write about this person, Rochelle Walensky. It’s impossible to know anything about her.

When you watch this, if you watch it, consider my (forthcoming in 2024) new direction, which is to analyze how Monarch programming operates.

The two women sound very different. How does Walensky manage to not break a sweat, manage to say so sanguine?

Also, why didn't she “have any plans” for a new position after leaving the CD? And why did she leave? Or why was she fired? She performed perfectly.

Here she speaks to the CDC’s desire to “vaccinate” perfectly healthy children.