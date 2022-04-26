When Rabbits Talk
A Tale Of 3 Rabbits, Two Girls and a Boy, And How One Wound Up Shunned, But Kept Her Dignity
By Bibi Farber
“I want to tell you a little bit about who we are. When I was a young bunny I was abandoned. I didn’t like those people anyway. They kept me in a cage. No rabbit should ever be in a cage. They didn’t want me anymore and they let me go free. But that was bad too. They thought it was OK to let me wander around near the woods. I was scared …
