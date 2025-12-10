When The "Empath" Truly Gives Up
I got myself tangled in two different Advent themes, after another moving/packing day. I wound up dissatisfied with everything I almost selected.
Lately, the only thing I seem to want to listen to, outside of music, is Carl Jung on the subject of the metamorphosis of the “empath,” who has never really achieved personhood.
Jung promises that the “empath’s” rock bottom is in fact a birth process.
Are you aware that this "Carl Jung," in both voice and image, is AI-generated?
When I established boundaries I stopped forgiving and ignoring the transgressions against me.
I am now officially The Black Sheep Of The Family.
My mother worked too hard for me to be anything other than great.