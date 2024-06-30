Where To Go To Follow The Unfolding Moderna Shot Manslaughter Case In Sweden, And A Few Words About Stepped Up Engagement In The War
"Nothing Is More Fun Than Fighting Evil." —Barry Farber
There IS a Substack worm. I just spent the last 20 minutes trying to pay for an annual subscription to Bobbo Sundgren’s new Substack, and it rejected me and sent me in circles. Yes, I tried “Use A Different Credit Card” as an option.
This infuriates me! Anybody else have this problem?
I want to help Bobbo Sundgren, and in addition, I want to step up all forms of help for parents in particular, whose children were killed.
Bobbo and I have spoken many times since I published this story about his son Nicholas, whose vaccine induced death is in the Swedish criminal court system, as “involuntary manslaughter.” [Vållande Till Annan’s Död.]
I suggested he start a Substack—and he had it up and running the same day. I ask you all to check out Bobbo’s Substack and consider subscribing.
And I ask you to consider the importance of criminal lawsuits, in this fight; Bobbo and his colleague, Björn Hammarsköld have done an impeccable job on this.
I pledged my help with a few things:
1. Help get expert witness, cardiologist. Have asked Dr. Malhotra—sent all documents and cover letter, via friend close to him. No reply yet. Next, will ask Dr. Peter McCullough. [I can not imagine the number of people asking them for expert testimonies, since we have such a huge number of murdered people.]
Help promote a fundraiser for this, alone—to pay the expert witness. [A Swedish cardiologist said she would charge 20,000 SKR, which is $2,000 USD.] She is not very committed to the “cause” and I want to see them get somebody who is a tiger. Pray we get Dr. McCullough.
You can read about the origins of the criminal case, here.
If you’d like to donate toward toward the expert witness fund, you can send a PayPal donation to: bobbosundgren@live.se
Non paid or paid subscriptions and sending out Nicholas’ story on social media also helps Bobbo. And this helps us all. I said in a writing quoted by Greg Reese that each one of us is “either a victim or a witness.” But I want to convert “witness” to active army. Fleet. Meaning: Everybody choose somebody or something to apply your resistance contribution to. It can be a fund for a tombstone for a family that can’t afford it. It can be a donation toward an expert witness. It can be time spent sending a story around. It can be prayer. It can be a Tweet to one of the Covid killers, telling them what you know. But whatever it is, it should be done with a spirit of active and proud engagement. Nobody should be, at this point, sitting around knowing the truth and not doing anything except passively reading and watching Covid content.
Is that a guilt trip? Yes, kind of. My only one. It’s not aimed at anybody here, but I have nowhere else to express it. I’m 98% shadow banned on Twitter and 100% on FB. But I agree with Naomi Wolf when she gets angry at people who try to pay her homage at gatherings or cocktail parties by telling her how brave she is. She tells them no she is not, there is in fact nothing special about her— everybody can do what she does, but most people find reasons not to. It pisses her off and I get it. She needs it like a hole in the head—admiration for her courage. We need to be like the lions and the buffalo—gathered in, gathered around, having each other’s back, and fully engaged. Let there be way less of this elevated star figure culture and way better distribution of the fight among all people. No more stars. No more uneven distribution of the fight. If we all engaged the inner warrior, we would prevail. Question over coffee in the morning: What can I do, to help the resistance, today?
I have a piece I wrote about Bobbo and Nicholas—it will go up later today. It has shocking details I only got once I started speaking with Bobbo.
Not only does constructive action help the cause but it helps me. Whenever a step is taken , it’s one step away from the feeling of hopelessness and helplessness that builds when remaining idol and passive. And there are so many ways to go - just call your sleeping friend or cousin and start asking them questions that they’re like not even considering. Or support someone’s work you admire and make yourself available. The opportunities are endless - this is how we lift ourselves up.
The media, Big Pharma, New World Order (= the WEF) will all say "It's not MURDER - It's the necessary depopulation of the planet for increased longevity of the Elites"!
The new, EXPERIMENTAL poisonous mRNA = Gene Editing jabs are administered with no 'Informed Consent' being obtained. Who could have been stupid enough to believe that an unproven 'experimental cure' for a brand new 'designer disease' (deliberately formulated in a lab)?
A 'CURE' that was prepared in a few months after the disease was launched, and 'sold' as Safe & Effective' to 70% of the planet - apparently?
LIABILITY must be legally enforced before one more poisonous injection enters another gullible human's arm.
Unjabbed Mick (UK) I'll live longer and I'll make Big Pharma LIABLE for the WEF sponsored CULL!