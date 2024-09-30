I’m sorry to hijack my own Substack for a message like this but I am wondering if anybody here knows a good, trustworthy lawyer in the state of Connecticut.
I need to bring a lawsuit against one or possibly two individuals. It’s contained within absolute solid documentation on my end, so it’s small and focused. In the first stage, a letter.
If you know anybody I might trust please share their contact info in the comments.
It is necessary that I confront something. It’s very egregious and I have a solid case.
Thank you.
I've been looking for an attorney to sue UCLA, DUKE U and big Pharma for stealing thymus organs from newborns during heart surgery leaving them severely immunodeficient, selling their organs to pharmaceutical companies, making drugs like Rethymic, a 2.8 million dollar per dose drug made from live babies thymus organs age 0-9 months. They need live babies organs. No one will take the case. All I want is for it to stop and get these infants and children help instead of keeping it a secret from parents and the surgically mutilated. PLEASE stop thymectomy during heart surgery.
Sorry to interrupt your thread.
Your question is loaded, a lawyer yes but one that is good...and trustworthy...? Good Luck with that.