Since Jan 30, and the latest release of genuinely shocking new Epstein files, the world has been feverishly trying to identify the redacted recipient of Epstein’s 2008 email saying: “I loved the torture video.”

Many accounts, using court documents, and other cross-referencing data points, identified a very likely candidate, (not 100% confirmed.)

(But why is the name redacted/protected, DOJ? He’s not a survivor, he’s an inflictor.)

As you read on, you will see why this figure will soon take center stage in the Epstein story, regardless of whether he is or is not the “torture video” redacted name. It goes way deeper.

One investigator and whistleblower in the UK has stated that his friend, Katherine Frisk, was murdered, “…to cover up the alleged blackmail operation,” “…just 48 hours after publishing material” on this individual in The International Reporter.

The individual has been identified in court documents as having “left bloody marks” on a woman Epstein offered her up to. And the two have exchanged some 1,200 emails, and Epstein called him his “best friend.”

Furthermore, as I have reported in the past, this figure links back to a famous AIDS activist, very close to Anthony Fauci. This individual reaches through Epstein, JP Morgan, Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank, blackmail of the UK Parliament, Tony Blair, AIDS activism and various LGBTQ and transgender groups and NGOs—that’s just a short list of how deep this story reaches.



”In the LGBT area, the next big issue will be around transgender individuals,” he is quoted as saying.