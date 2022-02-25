Why No Mention Of Pentagon Funded Bio-Warfare Labs In Ukraine? Also, Glenn Greenwald Says The Unsayable: Why Did NATO Not De-Escalate?
Suddenly, overnight, no context is allowed to be mentioned
NewsWars article here and older article here, detailing the history of mysterious disease outbreaks in Ukraine and details of all the US funded bio-warfare labs across Ukraine.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.