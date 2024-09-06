“Now does it become understandable why an international audience was hard pressed to comprehend this mess? Not even the Germans paying attention and hanging on every word could understand it.”

One main reason that there has been so little in the way of international coverage of the prosecution of Reiner Fuellmich is because of the confusing nature of the charges levelled against him in a 30 page complaint that became the basis for his arrest and subsequent trial. In fact, any rational thinking person would simply shake their head at the composition of this complaint.

It is, to put it politely, a hodgepodge of accusations cobbled together in such a way as to make Reiner Fuellmich appear to be a dangerous man: By invoking a Winchester, (by way of insinuation that he is racist because of the ethnicity of his complaintant,) and because of "fear" that he was "inciting the people" (a tired and unhinged refrain used against him and others like Dr. Sucharit Bhakti during the Covid protests.) This "incitement of the people" or "radicalizing the people" is best left for a separate column because it is so vague and maleable as to defy reason and common sense. Just as it is intended to be!

Reiner was also painted as somehow extreme right wing (again a tired and worn out refrain). In this atmosphere of hysteria anyone to the right of Vladimir Iliich Lenin runs the risk of being labelled “extreme right wing.” These and other dog whistles were shoehorned into the complaint along with a host of accusations about the financial dealings within the Corona Investigative Committee, in a juvenile effort to make something stick and make Reiner appear to be indecent, extreme, a criminal and a threat to society. The fact that none of this applies to him doesn't matter. The point is to simply malign him as being such and then to keep repeating the litany of contrivances. Wow, what a sophisticated and ethical strategy!

Of course all of the "weighty" charges against him quietly fell away and what was left was an esoteric exercise in pretzel logic, trying to pin "something" on him. So the only charge left in the scattershot was the matter of the money and who got the money. Everything else (his Winchester, the ethnicity of his accuser, his "incitement of the people") mysteriously vanished and the obsessive focus on the monies has since been on the menu for people to chew on, cast doubt on his integrity and ponder his betrayal of the cause. Such has been the focus for months and months. It is almost impossible to describe the navel gazing over the funds. It brings to mind the obscure philosophical riddle of "How many angels can dance on the head of a pin?" What people need to focus on is whether any of this endless dissecting over the funds constitutes a serious "criminal" offense that justifies the outlandish and irresponsible measures taken against Reiner Fuellmich over the last half year, indeed over the course of his whole time in captivity.

Reiner Fuellmich should NEVER have been arrested based on such flimsiness and contrivance. And he most certainly should not be in jail while this surreal trial drags on into the 11th month in attempts to sort out esoteric money issues.

Now does it become understandable why an international audience was hard pressed to comprehend this mess? Not even the Germans paying attention and hanging on every word could understand it.

But you know...where there is smoke there must be fire.

And this is how a sizable portion of the uninformed and uncritical German public sees it. In its myopia this segment still suspects ...that Reiner is ,well, suspect. Talk about self fulfilling!

Release Reiner Fuellmich. Put an end to this madness. And to those who caused him such agony and misery ...REPENT!

—Joseph Molitorisz, PhD