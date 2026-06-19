“Talk is cheap, you either cut funding and arms to Israel or you don’t.”

—YouTube comment





It was my sister Bibi who brought me up to speed on all these developments, on the phone today.

At the end of the conversation, she said I should look up what JD Vance said and it would all become clear.

I thanked her, and did my best to catch up fast.

It feels like the moment a family member finally leaves a malignant narcissist and you just want to take their cell phone and hurl it into Lake Eerie.



Bibi said Trump finally finally balked and freaked because he was told the US only has one month of oil reserves. She said she is very keen to watch how Israel’s apologists in America will “cope,” and I agree.



It was predictable that Trump would finally get fed up, finally break with Israel, as his legacy burns.

Why should Donald Trump wake up and love Israel more than everything, including his legacy?

Think about it.

The J.D. Vance pull-quote is here.

The absolutely jaw-dropping, full psychosis Ben Gvir “All of Lebanon must burn!” tweet: