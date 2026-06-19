The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Celia Farber
13h

Friends: official News is just that. I reported what essentially happened. I have lost “friends” from the Promethian cult and am happy to lose more.

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Celia Farber
14h

It is all "theater" AND not at all theater.

Double Helix.

But one can't be even as marginally in the communications business as I am and ignore such events on grounds "it's all theater." I cited that point of view, indicating I lean toward it.

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