Wild Days: US & Iran Sign MOU, Israel Bombs Lebanon, Vance Tells Israel: "You Can't Just Kill Your Way Out Of Every National Security Problem," Ben Gvir Says Oh Yes We Can—Vows To Burn Down Lebanon
While Zio-MAGA, Having No Way To Go Quantum, FALLS SILENT. Even Ben Shapiro. Even Laura Loomer. Will Trump And Vance Be Whipped Back Into Submission, Or Choose AMERICA?
“Talk is cheap, you either cut funding and arms to Israel or you don’t.”
—YouTube comment
It was my sister Bibi who brought me up to speed on all these developments, on the phone today.
At the end of the conversation, she said I should look up what JD Vance said and it would all become clear.
I thanked her, and did my best to catch up fast.
It feels like the moment a family member finally leaves a malignant narcissist and you just want to take their cell phone and hurl it into Lake Eerie.
Bibi said Trump finally finally balked and freaked because he was told the US only has one month of oil reserves. She said she is very keen to watch how Israel’s apologists in America will “cope,” and I agree.
It was predictable that Trump would finally get fed up, finally break with Israel, as his legacy burns.
Why should Donald Trump wake up and love Israel more than everything, including his legacy?
Think about it.
The J.D. Vance pull-quote is here.
The absolutely jaw-dropping, full psychosis Ben Gvir “All of Lebanon must burn!” tweet:
Friends: official News is just that. I reported what essentially happened. I have lost “friends” from the Promethian cult and am happy to lose more.
It is all "theater" AND not at all theater.
Double Helix.
But one can't be even as marginally in the communications business as I am and ignore such events on grounds "it's all theater." I cited that point of view, indicating I lean toward it.