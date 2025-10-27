The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

“Will Andrew Wakefield's New Study, With 79 Pages Of Hard Evidence On Autism Cause "Collapse" The Vaccine Empire?” — probably not.

At this point, we don’t need to worry about the “empire.” These empires are here and they’ll be here for a while. The question is, are we going to listen to them or not.

And it shows that people are saying NO so that’s a win! 💪❤️😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Holly McC's avatar
Holly McC
10h

If enough people refuse, the whole industry collapses. This has always been the solution - us. Saying no. Mainstreaming the info to regular people is huge.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture