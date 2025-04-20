Wishing All Friends A Joyous Easter and Pascua: He Is Risen!
The Catholic and Orthodox Calendars Are BOTH Celebrating Easter Today
It was one year ago today.
I can see the joy on their faces, as they all embraced, calling, through the incense laced chapel, out in the lobby, and in the courtyard;
“He is Risen!”
“Truly He is Risen!”
They looked like new fathers, new mothers—simply brimming with joy, that Pascua (Easter) Sunday night at the close of the Divine Liturgy, last year, at Saint Sergius Church on East 93rd St.
The congregation from the Russian speaking sister Church upstairs, all dressed finely, came down the stairs with lit candles, and the two congregations exchanged further exultations.
It was all so new to me, and I was always pushing back tears.
This was in New York City.
I had finally found my Church. Actually, they found me.
“All I wanted to say hung just out of reach, like the silver in the pawn shop.”
—Tomas Tranströmer
I miss them.
That’s why they never hear from me, because when I miss people I make no sound.
Happy Easter to a wonderful, courageous, and talented investigative journalist! You’re a treasure and deeply appreciated!
Happy Easter again Celia, wishing you and all those you hold dear the best this year. And in case you missed it (too good not to share more than once):
The most sacred laid down His life not because we deserved it, but because His love demanded it. Love held Jesus to the cross, not the nails. The cross was the bridge Jesus built to bring us back to God. He drank the bitter cup of wrath & pain so we could drink the cup of pure love & salvation. He carried the cross we deserved to carry, so we could receive the grace we didn’t deserve. His love was so deep, it reached down into his own torture & death to lift us into life.