It was one year ago today.

I can see the joy on their faces, as they all embraced, calling, through the incense laced chapel, out in the lobby, and in the courtyard;

“He is Risen!”

“Truly He is Risen!”

They looked like new fathers, new mothers—simply brimming with joy, that Pascua (Easter) Sunday night at the close of the Divine Liturgy, last year, at Saint Sergius Church on East 93rd St.

The congregation from the Russian speaking sister Church upstairs, all dressed finely, came down the stairs with lit candles, and the two congregations exchanged further exultations.

It was all so new to me, and I was always pushing back tears.

This was in New York City.

I had finally found my Church. Actually, they found me.

“All I wanted to say hung just out of reach, like the silver in the pawn shop.”



—Tomas Tranströmer

I miss them.

That’s why they never hear from me, because when I miss people I make no sound.