Now I’m exasperated.

I went ahead and un-published today’s earlier post on the 20,385 (since October 13) murdered children in Gaza and the West Bank, after some input/feedback, not from anybody who “supports Israel,” rather, friends who feel as I do but who are concerned for me.

I do not need concern.

I’m not trying to find some kind of palatable outrage border in all this, and remain on the correct side of it.

I only need to make sure I’m not falling prey to thought forms that take me away from what is essential and/or valid and valuable to formulate.

OK, why then, de-publish?

I want to avoid “enemy images,” and I wanted to try again—start again.

Not while old trauma is activated, ie after seeing images of dead children, weeping parents—

Best to wait, and begin again. To be more concrete.

A few points:

It matters not how we feel, it matters what we think a fact is or is not. What makes it so? In the current context, all that matters is: What happened on Oct 7? What was Israel’s role? The questions tackled in this podcast: DID THEY OR DIDN’T THEY? NO other questions are relevant and no moral tones will be anything except false and irrelevant until this score is settled. What are the “sides?” Naomi Wolf laid out the case for why she, as an individual with a history way more invested and more educated than mine, began to veer back toward Zionism in the face of the explosive anti-semitism of recent years. She made the case here, and the comments document the various reactions—a photograph of a moment in time. The thesis of her piece is in the closing lines:

Many were jubilant, many were furious, felt ‘betrayed,’ etc.

I say she’s doing what writers ought to do: Laying out what she sees, how she sees, and what it makes her think, including how and why she’s changing her mind. She’s certainly creating “space” for some kind of non deaf intra-conflict hearing between the ‘sides.’

I respect and greatly admire Naomi Wolf as a writer, a human being, an extraordinary truth-narrator about Covid shots, and yes, a feminist*. (*I’ve always been an “anti-feminist.” Because I never saw any feminism that seemed to care about actual women, especially under the “patriarchy” of “big pharma.”)

If respect means anything, it means a grace extended that does not end where “agreement” ends.

Hence, I don’t “agree” with Naomi Wolf, but I also don’t suspect her of suddenly morphing Jekyll like into a “Zionist,” as some of her readers claimed.

(Many also supported her shift.)

I have no reason to assume her heart’s nature has changed, rather, she’s reading things a certain way. As are we all.

This clip is from a number of years ago, but it’s still an evergreen. I think what Naomi says is utterly sane and sound.



Anti-semitism does not “rise” in a vacuum. It’s not like a mysterious Icelandic volcano that erupts without warning.

Elephant: Oct. 7: Getting Beyond The Myth Of The Dirty Two “Sides”

I (speaking for myself) need to know more—much more—about the events of Oct 7, before I can address whether I potentially owe Israel, or Zionist former friends, any apologies.



One must go back to the very beginnings of Zionism, to even have a prayer of a chance to get ones foundation of understanding correct.

It was repugnant to most Jews, as well indeed, “the civilized world” before WW2, according to this tremendously helpful article, by Edward C. Corrigan, 2010.



”God does not exist, and he gave us this land.”

It’s the ‘God does not exist’ part of that sentence that gives me the most trouble. If God “does not exist,” then nothing we do matters.

“To the atheist, there is nothing but the earth and its organization.”

—Marina Tsvetaeva

Unlike Naomi, I am not burdened by or informed by any family history, as I didn’t grow up with my Jewish father and even if he had been around he would not have cared what conclusions I was drawing about Israel.

He loved Israel unabashedly. But I also remember him slamming down the phone after excoriating yet another listener or colleague for calling him up with yet another lamentation about “rising anti-semitism” usually in Brooklyn, or France. “Don’t bother me with this Harry!” he roared. “I’ll come to the phone for Jew killers. Not Jew haters.”

I was left with the impression he felt “rising anti-semitism” was part and parcel of what he sometimes called “granny talk.”

Girl stuff. A subjective measure. Get over yourself and grow up. Life is full of hate, danger and darkness.

World War 2 on the other hand, the stories, stories, stories, about Jews, their killers, and their saviors—that he could talk about all day long every day, since he was 8.

So yes, that’s an influence on me.

When I see “anti-semitism” I feel manipulation is close at hand. People are full of hate, irrational hate. You can’t start to police that if you want to be “free.” Freedom means risk. I hear my Jewish father hollering into that phone, and he very rarely hollered.

I admit, I’m a little numb to “anti-semitism.” What about “rising Islamophobia?”

Trauma warning ahead: I hate to publish this kind of dreck, but I want you to see it.

This kind of far-right swill seems to stem chiefly from Sept 11— a gigantic false accusation and pretext for at least seven “wars,” planned into perpetuity.

I find it very difficult to believe there are still people who believe the 11 Muslim hijackers narrative. I’ve tried, but failed, to fear Muslims, or to fear they want to chop my head off if I do not convert.

I suppose anything could happen, but that doesn't mean it will.





This conversation between Naomi and her husband Brian casts more light on what kind of soul searching she has been doing on all this, for decades. He, Brian, is much more of, as she points out, a “hardcore Zionist” than she is: He says one or the other must be totally eliminated, to which she reacts with surprise.

It’s worth listening to, to get a sense of the two sides beginning to co-mingle. By that I mean: Naomi met her husband because she needed a body guard. She needed a body guard because she feared for her life, when she objected to Israel’s oppressive treatment of Palestinians. She covers a lot of ground in her journey.

Who threatened her life?

I wonder.

My studies in the early formation period of Zionism has led me to different paths, questions, and partial conclusions.

It began with my trying to understand why Franz Kafka’s father objected to his engagement to Julie Wohryzek on grounds she was a Zionist. Why, I wondered, would that have been a stumbling block, for a Jewish family in Prague, decades before WW2?

Little did I know how many prominent Jews hated this new ideological creature called Zionism, for how long, and for what reasons. I began to understand after I found and read this incredible piece by Edward C. Corrigan, (also linked above.) And this all happened when I was trying to locate Kafka’s exact words about Zionism. (Mostly vanished from the internet, following Max Brod’s death and the subsequent Israel-led propaganda war about Kafka’s Jewishness, or Zionist sympathies.)

Early Zionism Using Anti-Semitism As “Oxygen.”

A few more stunning outtakes from Corrigan’s piece:

Fact is: Most Jews opposed Zionism, fiercely, when it was first being marketed.

Before there was “anti-Zionism” there was something called “Non-Zionism” and that was where most Jews dwelled, for many decades. Prior to the introduction of the Neo-cons at places like Commentary. This is detailed in the Corrigan article. Non-Zionism was vanquished by the Holocaust.

No wonder Kafka wrote: “I admire Zionism, but it nauseates me.”

He would almost certainly have been rejected in any case, due to his ectomorphy and extreme anxiety.



One thing worth preserving from the un-published post was this Marshall Rosenberg clip, in which he describes the hell created by “enemy images.”

We all do it. Let’s quit.





