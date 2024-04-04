Share this postWorld Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés: "What I Know Is We Were Targeted Deliberately, Non-Stop, Until Everybody Was Dead In This Convoy."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWorld Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés: "What I Know Is We Were Targeted Deliberately, Non-Stop, Until Everybody Was Dead In This Convoy."Why? Diplomatic Catastrophe, As Strategy? It Makes No Sense—Max Blumenthal Sheds Light On The Surreal Insanity, And The Disintegration Of The Plots and ScriptsCelia FarberApr 04, 202477Share this postWorld Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés: "What I Know Is We Were Targeted Deliberately, Non-Stop, Until Everybody Was Dead In This Convoy."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32ShareJosé Andrés clip here.77Share this postWorld Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés: "What I Know Is We Were Targeted Deliberately, Non-Stop, Until Everybody Was Dead In This Convoy."celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther32SharePreviousNext
Two comments I wish to highlight, among so many:
"I'm not going to mince my words. Anyone who commits or supports these acts does not have any right to call themselves part of humanity. Psychopaths, every last one of them. Nothing justifies this."
Jay Antani
"I read the other day that the IDF, guided mindlessly by Lavender AI, took down 4 buildings full of human beings because they suspected one Hamas militant had gone into one of them. This is all normalized now, the constant violation of human rights conventions, and there's nothing anyone can do about it but speak out, one voice at a time. Around the world."
Lots of overlap today, and I'm posting your content, Warrior-Sister:
