What will the next meeting be about?

Four Years Into NWO—Reconnecting Humans

The whiplash of shock, cult formations, heroes, tumbling heroes, accusers, controlled opposition fights, and more.

Bringing back: Music, poetry, comedy, history, architecture, nature, and storytelling.

[Why was there a delay? Since we last met, I had to go confront a dangerous beast known as ‘all my things.’

I got three storage units down to one. Car broke down, everything got delayed—I’m sorry for the lack of predictability. ]

On Tuesday, I want to have an editorial meeting, in which we just talk, toss ideas around.

Warmly welcome!

[IF too many can’t make this time, speak out and I will consider changing it.]

Celia Farber is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Celia Farber's Zoom Meeting

Time: Mar 19, 2024 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87470810328?pwd=VKncKzvx9war8L1vQGB0kUoyEdmrhZ.1

Meeting ID: 874 7081 0328

Passcode: 515912

---

+16469313860,,87470810328#,,,,*515912# US

+19292056099,,87470810328#,,,,*515912# US (New York)

---

