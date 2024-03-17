What will the next meeting be about?
Four Years Into NWO—Reconnecting Humans
The whiplash of shock, cult formations, heroes, tumbling heroes, accusers, controlled opposition fights, and more.
Bringing back: Music, poetry, comedy, history, architecture, nature, and storytelling.
[Why was there a delay? Since we last met, I had to go confront a dangerous beast known as ‘all my things.’
I got three storage units down to one. Car broke down, everything got delayed—I’m sorry for the lack of predictability. ]
On Tuesday, I want to have an editorial meeting, in which we just talk, toss ideas around.
Warmly welcome!
[IF too many can’t make this time, speak out and I will consider changing it.]
Time: Mar 19, 2024 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87470810328?pwd=VKncKzvx9war8L1vQGB0kUoyEdmrhZ.1
Meeting ID: 874 7081 0328
Passcode: 515912
+16469313860,,87470810328#,,,,*515912# US
+19292056099,,87470810328#,,,,*515912# US (New York)
Meeting ID: 874 7081 0328
Passcode: 515912
Zoom Call: Truth Barrier Editorial Meeting Tuesday March 19, 4Pm-6 pm EDT
I am not sure that I would be able to fit three storage units worth of stuff into one unit. You must have really crammed things in!
Tuesday works for me Ms Celia. Normally I attend a small group coed Bible study with 3 couples all my senior's from my church, and 2 widows from the neighborhood in Summerfield and my friend Deborahlee, who is a divorced older lady from my church. This week our host has family in town and has canceled our fellowship meeting. I will have my feline family on hand and my new guitar. I could sing and play us a song of praise if that would be appropriate. I am grateful for my substack family.
Blessings to All!