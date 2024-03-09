I followed all the steps and it looks ok. [Zoom link below.]

If it doesn’t work, check back here, and if there is any kind of issue, I will post a new link, but let’s assume this will work, at 1 pm EDT, tomorrow Saturday, March 9.

It’s a meet and greet, a first meeting, and very casual. Anybody who wants to join, please do.

If we all lived in the same place we would meet at the local pub. Just saying hello, and gathering for 1.5 hrs.

We may decide to start something, or we may just talk.

If we do start something, here’s the idea.

I’ve said “travel magazine” but it won’t involve “travel.” It means simply we open up to the world and everything in it, not just the ordained matrix.

I’ve been thinking: A small magazine (on Substack, here) that publishes writing, and photography from anywhere in the world. Not because somebody “traveled” there but because everybody is somewhere, already. And any place anybody ever went and has vivid memories or photographs would be of interest.

Photographs. Videos. Observations. Snippets of audio, talk, interviews, historical artifacts, architecture, lost history, poetry, reviews—and more.

I want to carve out a place where we can not just be part of mimetic/aggressive/persuasive streams of opinion.

We have no funding, no sponsors, BUT, if anybody is good at such things and wants to suggest something that could bring in enough structure to pay contributors, this would be a first goal. Similarly, if anybody is interested in editing, commissioning, copy-editing, book keeping, tech, design, or anything else, you can come on board even if just in intention, now or later. There is nothing in existence yet except an idea.

We have so many great writers here, who don’t identify as writers—editing and editors might make an important comeback in this age of disconnect. We used to commission pieces, from writers, even used to take them to lunch.

I am not happy about how it’s always me writing here. I want to expand so that we have many writers. Our problem will be that we have so many truly amazing minds, writers, souls. But no editor with time to curate.

I wish to depart 100% from any and all “health freedom community,” “truth communities,” “virus wars,” political brawls, and demoralizing “content.”

I can’t stand it anymore. It’s become joyless, faintly terrorizing, and wracked with a lot of accusation and almost no evidence. I want us to be the place where people actually enjoy community, and pay attention to the thoughts of others.

We’re going to let it grow organically and at its own pace.

And it may become that Barty Farber quip I love: “Great idea. Let’s forget it.”

We may decide all we want to do is hang out and talk and never mind the “travel magazine.”

That said: Greg Reese wants to join us, and will be with us tomorrow, though he has an interview and will jump on maybe 15 minutes into it. He’s also sick of it all the same way I am and you are.

I’m concerned that we are getting so sad we could actually die from that, if we don’t make a concerted effort to exit the gloom and trauma matrix.

If you plan to attend and want to let us know you will be there that would be great. Maybe we can make this a weekly thing. We could, for example, choose a topic and just talk about it.

Below is the Zoom link. Warmly welcome, see you tomorrow.

---

