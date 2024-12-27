A weekly Zoom that will be focused on what I call “the alchemy of words,” with Dagmar Stansova co-hosting. Like a “salon.” We will have readings and offer feed back on writings shared. People can also read something they like—poem, or a section, or even a single sentence. I’m trying to get Dagmar’s schedule so we can have the first one before New Year’s Eve.

An interview/conversation program. “The Celia Farber Radio Room.” Good name? Here we will hear about the works of many of our friends and colleagues, and also many new names. We’ll cover a vast array of topics, some eclectic.

A weekly Zoom to just meet and talk—a free for all.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec 28, 1 pm EDT. I’m still not sure which of the above will take place Saturday, but the date is certain.

Meanwhile—did you see this? Back to our “they’re coming for your cats” story. They want us to believe a cat in Oregon died and they decided to test his FOOD for “bird flu?” They’re after cats, for sure. Not dogs (yet—) cats.





