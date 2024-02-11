10 Year Old Boy Has Aneurism Inside Arteries and Veins On Birthday Trip To NYC, Shrieks in Pain, Vomits: Placed In Induced Coma
"Oh I have a really bad headache. This is the worst headache I've ever had."
The horrors never cease. With every story, your heart sinks. You imagine what it would have felt like. It’s this new dimension. “Things like this just don’t happen.”
They blew out a portal—like Cern.
I am inundated with these stories, as I’m sure you are too. Sometimes I send them to Mark. I mostly do not publish them anymore. The cost of demoralization and trauma seems to be rising.
The 10 year old boy is in an induced coma in New York.
Yesterday, I declined to post the one about the German man, traveling with his wife, who fell ill on a flight and hemorrhaged “litres” of blood, gushing from nose and mouth. Blood spraying all over, passengers utterly traumatized. Died immediately.
This is how it will be now. And all the people who die suddenly, will endanger all the people around them, if they happen to be driving, perhaps a bus, or flying a plane, or caretaking children, and so on and so on.
Here’s what life is like for the “injured.” Death is now inserted into life, so death and life coincide. They are closer to dead than alive. “Limbs are blue.”
We can’t un-do it. The only question is, if injected people “wake up,” is there a reasonably easy, affordable way to remove the evil stuff from the blood, allowing the body to fight?
Is it, if so, intravenous EDTA?
Your insights are welcome.
Everytime a fully jabbed family member gets ill now, I am expecting a bad outcome.
It sounds cold, but I don't worry about it.
It is what it is and is outside of my control.
All I can do now is to try and support them if things do go bad.
I also know what I would like to do to those who have orchestrated this genocide, but I don't have enough handcuffs, quicksand, helicopters, or active volcanoes available.
To continue Celia, the proverbial elephant in the room missing from this post from his parents, or the story itself is, did he or did he not receive the vaccine? If he did, then, that certainly increases the possibility in my mind that we have to consider the possibility that this could've been an horrific event elaborately described by Arne Burkhart, the pathologist before he died in individuals, in whom he was able to associate horrific outcomes, vascular, wise, or cancer, wise, or other medical disasters in which vaccine usage can be document. Otherwise, my logic comes to a screeching halt. I cannot logic my way through what actually happened to this young boy. Do so-called AV malformations suddenly disrupt and cause acute intracranial events in all ages? Yes, they have been described……. Are they uncommon? Yes again. Are they rare? Depends upon
the age of the person, and other factors clearly. Also in the pantheon of possible, intracranial, disasters are ruptured, Berry aneurysms and other intracranial, disasters, brain, tumors, etc.
And to Mark Crispin Miller's credit he has done Yeomans's work, but my criticism of his work is that the best he can often offer is "no cause of death listed."
I am an interventional cardiologist who lost his job because I refused to take the vaccine when they initially told me I would not have to. Done and done I get it. I have had close dear friends who are Christians with whom I go to church who asked me within incredulity why don't you just take the vaccine? when I tell them, it's like talking to a brick wall.
Not to be insensitive, but the father's description of events were a little too glib for my comfort zone.
Trust me, Celia, I am as lost, and as brokenhearted as I can be over this, I have wept bitterly. I have begged God to literally "give me the go-ahead" to stand front and center in my church and proclaim at the top of my voice you need to listen to me , but for some reason, and I mean this sincerely God has not loosened my heart or my lips to do this yet and you know me, Celia I'm not very genteel when it comes to expressing my opinion about things which I know are consummate evil. So I'm begging you, God, Lord in your mercy hear our prayer. Please destroy these evil doers if they will not repent destroy them please!!!
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️