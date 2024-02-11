The horrors never cease. With every story, your heart sinks. You imagine what it would have felt like. It’s this new dimension. “Things like this just don’t happen.”

They blew out a portal—like Cern.

I am inundated with these stories, as I’m sure you are too. Sometimes I send them to Mark. I mostly do not publish them anymore. The cost of demoralization and trauma seems to be rising.

The 10 year old boy is in an induced coma in New York.

Yesterday, I declined to post the one about the German man, traveling with his wife, who fell ill on a flight and hemorrhaged “litres” of blood, gushing from nose and mouth. Blood spraying all over, passengers utterly traumatized. Died immediately.

This is how it will be now. And all the people who die suddenly, will endanger all the people around them, if they happen to be driving, perhaps a bus, or flying a plane, or caretaking children, and so on and so on.

Here’s what life is like for the “injured.” Death is now inserted into life, so death and life coincide. They are closer to dead than alive. “Limbs are blue.”

We can’t un-do it. The only question is, if injected people “wake up,” is there a reasonably easy, affordable way to remove the evil stuff from the blood, allowing the body to fight?

Is it, if so, intravenous EDTA?

Your insights are welcome.